Cercano Management LLC Sells 273,959 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cercano Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273,959 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.8% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 254,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 32.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.37 on Monday, hitting $242.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.