Cercano Management LLC Sells 963,927 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,927 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Laureate Education worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.