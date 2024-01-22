Cercano Management LLC Sells 97,626 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,626 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $175,298,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

