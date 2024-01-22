Cercano Management LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 195,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.64. 561,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.