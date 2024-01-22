Certuity LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.48. 3,199,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,666. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $241.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

