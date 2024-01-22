Certuity LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Certuity LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,894 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 25,804,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,768,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $257.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

