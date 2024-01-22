Certuity LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $85.88. 1,252,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,161. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

