Certuity LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,160,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.39. 1,770,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,758. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average of $280.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.