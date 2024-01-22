Certuity LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market cap of $273.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.82 and a 12 month high of $285.72.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,642 shares of company stock worth $270,063,928 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.