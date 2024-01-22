Certuity LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 513,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day moving average is $217.94. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.