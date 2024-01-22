Certuity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 137.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 26.3% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,639,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $128.01 on Monday, reaching $3,488.50. 273,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,355.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,126.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,289.69 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

