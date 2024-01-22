Certuity LLC Purchases 141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,108. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.