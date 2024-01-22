ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 12.9% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. 5,605,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,238,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 42.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.