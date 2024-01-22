Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $184.50. 603,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,867. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $184.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

