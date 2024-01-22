Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.