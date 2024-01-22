Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

