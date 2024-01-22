Cheelee (CHEEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $301.97 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $301.97 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $15.61 or 0.00038355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheelee has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.56962789 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,030,368.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

