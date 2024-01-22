Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.58.
Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Mobile
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.