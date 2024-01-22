Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.30 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of CHR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.46. 65,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,569. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.369883 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

