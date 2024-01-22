Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.43.

CHDN stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

