CIBC Downgrades Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Tender

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $11.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 33,511,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

