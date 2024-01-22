Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,143,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,143,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,397 shares of company stock valued at $66,609,092. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 440,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

