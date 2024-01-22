Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.07

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.07 and last traded at $77.03, with a volume of 113352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

