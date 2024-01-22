Coin98 Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $152.86 million and $14.31 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,555,451 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

