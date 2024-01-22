Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

