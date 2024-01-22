Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,490,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,582,771. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

