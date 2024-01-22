Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,497,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,105. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

