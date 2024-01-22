Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,891,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,607,164. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $281.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

