Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000.

NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 422,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

