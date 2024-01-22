Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370,992. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

