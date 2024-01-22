Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.