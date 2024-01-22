Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

