Commons Capital LLC Acquires 112 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $10.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $759.88. The company had a trading volume of 751,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $692.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $766.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.39.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

