Commons Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Commons Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IGHG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.65. 10,071 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

