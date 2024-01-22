Commons Capital LLC Buys 346 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.3% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.40. 73,972,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,710,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.27 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

