Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $266.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.68.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,740,865 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

