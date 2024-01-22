Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,088 Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,120,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG opened at $176.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $821.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

