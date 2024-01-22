Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $455,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group
In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.
T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
