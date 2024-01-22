Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $681,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $200.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.