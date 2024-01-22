Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $482,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 308.9% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NVS opened at $108.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

