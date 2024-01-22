Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Genpact Trading Up 1.9 %

G opened at $35.36 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

