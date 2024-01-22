Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL opened at $86.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $86.28.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

