Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

