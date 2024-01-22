Conflux Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $662.78 million and approximately $35.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,011.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00169871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00572550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00378691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00179109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,963,371,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,650,884,259 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,963,295,985.78 with 3,650,795,976.6 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18237383 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $31,408,621.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

