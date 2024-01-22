ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

