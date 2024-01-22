CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 3.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.71 and last traded at $97.34. Approximately 218,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 400,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

