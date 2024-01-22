Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,665.20

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3,665.20 and last traded at C$3,657.34, with a volume of 2085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,660.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,550.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,297.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,959.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 105.0680253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

