Contrasting PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.25% 34.07% 17.64% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and Kuboo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion 9.86 $4.57 billion $4.45 31.77 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

PDD has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PDD and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 10 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDD currently has a consensus target price of $128.04, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Given PDD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

PDD beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

