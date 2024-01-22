Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

