Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 814,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $307,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

